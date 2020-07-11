Injectable drugs maker Gland Pharma, which is majority-owned by China’s Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Fosun Pharma), has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator SEBI for an initial public offering (IPO) this includes a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 1,250 crore.

Apart from the fresh issue, there is an Offer for Sale (OFS) of a little over 3.4 crore shares as part of the initial public offering (IPO).

This could probably be the first big Indian company with a Chinese parent to go for public listing.

The issue comprises fresh shares worth up to Rs 1,250 crore and OFS of up to 3,48,63,635 shares. The latter includes sale of up to 1,93,68,686 shares by Fosun Pharma Industrial Pte Ltd, 1,00,47,435 shares by Gland Celsus Bio Chemicals Pvt Ltd, 35,73,014 shares by Empower Discretionary Trust and 18,74,500 shares by Nilay Discretionary Trust, as per the DRHP.

Investment banking sources said the IPO would be worth over Rs 5,000 crore.

The proceeds from the fresh issue of shares will be utilised for working capital, capital expenditure and general corporate purposes, according to the DRHP.

Hyderabad-based Gland Pharma was founded by P V N Raju in 1978 and Fosun Pharma acquired 74 per cent stake in the company in 2017.

Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd, Haitong Securities India Pvt Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the book running lead managers to the IPO.

The company sells its products primarily under a business-to-business model in over 60 countries, including the US, Canada, Australia and India. It had 3,791 people across its facilities in India as on March 31, 2020.