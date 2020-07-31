After a volatile session, domestic stock markets ended in negative territory, weighed down by heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC twins amid weak cues from global markets.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 129.18 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 37,606.89, while the NSE Nifty fell 28.70 points or 0.26 per cent to 11,073.45.

On a weekly basis, Sensex dropped 1.36 per cent while NSE Nifty plunged 1 per cent.

Among individual stocks, Reliance Industries shredded around 2 per cent lower at Rs 2,067 apiece on the BSE, taking the position of the top laggard, as investors began booking profits at higher levels.

The company on Thursday reported a record net profit of Rs 13,248 crore for the June quarter after a one-time gain from stake sale as well as bumper telecom revenues cushioned COVID-19 hit earnings from refining, petchem and retail segments.

Other losers on the BSE chart included HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto and HDFC.

Gainers, on the other hand, included Sun Pharma, M&M, HCL Tech and Axis Bank finished higher.

Shares of SBI surged around 3 per cent after the lender posted an 81 per cent spike in standalone net profit at Rs 4,189.34 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal.

On the broader market, the Nifty SmallCap and MidCap gained to closer 0.8 and 0.4 per cent higher.

According to traders, domestic equities traded on a volatile note tracking weak global cues after US GDP data showed that the economy plunged by a record-shattering 32.9 per cent annual rate last quarter.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled in the red, while Shanghai finished with gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with marginal gains in early deals.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.51 per cent higher at $43.47 per barrel.