Domestic stock markets took a hit and ended in the red zone on Wednesday as profit-booking emerged in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 421.82 points or 1.10 per cent lower at 38,071.13 levels with Reliance Industries dropping nearly 4 per cent.

Apart from RIL, Nestle India, HCL Tech, M&M, HDFC Bank, Maruti and Tech Mahindra also contributed to Sensex’s loss.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, L&T and SBI were among the gainers.

Like Sensex, NSE Nifty also tumbled 97.70 points or 0.86 per cent to settle at 11,202.85 levels. The sectoral trends on the NSE remained mixed. Nifty Pharma and Nifty PSU Banks gained up to 3 per cent and over 1.5 per cent respectively. Nifty Auto, on the other hand, dropped over 1 per cent to end 7,330 levels.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index and SmallCap index closed 0.68 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively.

According to traders, besides stock-specific profit booking, domestic market participants were also cautious ahead of US Federal Reserve’s policy outcome.

Concerns over the rising number of COVID-19 cases too spooked investors after India’s tally went past 15 lakh on Wednesday, two days after it crossed the 14-lakh mark, with 48,513 fresh cases recorded in a day.

Meanwhile, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended higher, while Tokyo settled in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in early deals.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.28 per cent higher at USD 44.17 per barrel.

On the currency front, the rupee gained 4 paise to settle at 74.80 against the US dollar.