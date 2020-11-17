The key Indian equity indices hit fresh record highs on Tuesday morning in line with global market after US pharma major Moderna announced that its Covid-19 vaccine has recorded 94.5 per cent effectiveness.

Sensex crossed the 44,000-mark and touched a record high of 44,161.16 points.

Around 9.30 a.m., it was trading at 43,951.76, higher by 313.78 points or 0.72 per cent from its previous close of 43,637.98.

The Nifty 50 was trading at 12,854.25, higher by 74.00 points or 0.58 per cent from its previous close.

It has recorded an all-time high of 12,934.05 points.