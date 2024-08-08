Sensex, Nifty erase previous-session gains amid RBI policy announcement

Benchmark indices erased their previous-session gains amid high volatility as the RBI policy outcome was on expected lines on Thursday.

The Nifty 50 closed with a loss of 181 points, or 0.74%, at 24,117, while the Sensex settled at 78,886.22, down 582 points, or 0.73%.

The India VIX rose over 2% to end at 16.6. The VIX measures market volatility and fluctuations.

On the sectoral front, the losers were Nifty IT (1.90%), Metal (1.74%), Oil & Gas (1.32%), Realty (1.21%), Consumer Durables (0.83%), and PSU Bank (0.78%). Nifty Bank closed almost flat.

On the Nifty 50, the shares of LTIMindtree (4.09%), Grasim (3.60%) and Asian Paints (3.37%) ended as the top losers.

Shares of Tata Motors (1.63%), HDFC Life (1.57%) and SBI Life (1.22%) ended as the top gainers.

Mid and small-cap indices on the BSE also fell. BSE Midcap index fell 0.44%, while the Smallcap index declined 0.16%.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly Rs 445.8 lakh crore from nearly Rs 448.6 lakh crore in the previous session.

In August, Nifty 50 is down over 3% after two consecutive months of gains. The index is about 4% down from its all-time high of 25,078.30 hit on August 1.

Geopolitical uncertainty is affecting market sentiment. India is also facing the heat over unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Investors worry that a US economic slowdown could have significant global repercussions. Investors’ risk appetites have been low after the weaker-than-expected July employment numbers.

Globally, the diverging monetary policies of major central banks are also contributing to market participants’ nervousness.

US Fed maintained a status quo on policy rates in July and signalled rate cuts could start in September, the Bank of Japan raised interest rates, triggering reverse Yen carry trade and causing a sharp selloff in stocks.

India’s Reserve Bank of India maintained a status quo on policy rates in line with expectations, and maintained its inflation and growth forecast for the current financial year FY25.