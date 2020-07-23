After a day’s gap, domestic markets resumed rally and ended in the positive territory, backed by gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank amid hopes of fresh government stimulus to support the economy.

The S&P BSE surged 268.95 points, or 0.71 per cent, higher at 38,140.47 mark while NSE Nifty advanced 82.85 points, or 0.74 per cent, to close at 11,215.45 levels.

RIL’s market capitalisation including the partly paid share hit 13.5 trillion mark, reaching new highs on the BSE. Shares of Reliance Industries climbed around 3 per cent to hit a record closing high of Rs 2,060.65 on the BSE.

The BSE gainers also included SBI, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, ITC and Kotak Bank.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, HUL, Infosys, TCS and L&T finished in the red.

On the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap closed 1 per cent higher at 13,783. Similarly, S&P BSE SmallCap rose 0.61 per cent to close at 12,996 per cent.

According to Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi Shares, Indian markets started off on a positive note but with underlying caution as its Asian peers traded mixed as investors remained concerned over US-China tensions.

“During the noon session markets strengthened as domestic sentiments were boosted after news of India working on offering production-linked incentives for up to five sectors to boost domestic manufacturing,” he said.

Some support also came with the Chief Economic Adviser’s statement that the government may announce more fiscal measures to boost demand, Solanki added.

Bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended in the red, while Hong Kong closed higher.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a positive note in early deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.93 per cent to USD 44.70 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee settled on a flat note at 74.75 against the US dollar.