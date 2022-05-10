Sensex closes 106 points down

The Indian stock markets’ key indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed in the red for the third straight session on Tuesday dragged by nearly 7 per cent slump in Tata Steel.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed 105.82 points or 0.19 per cent down at 54,364.85 points against its previous day’s close at 54,470.67 points. The markets witnessed volatile trading. The Sensex started the day in the negative at 54,309.31 points but turned positive soon after the opening of the trade. The index traded in the positive most part of the day. It rose to a high of 54,857.02 points in the intra-day.

The last hour of trading again dragged the Sensex into the negative. It slumped to a low of 54,226.33 points in the intra-day.

This is the third straight session of slump in the benchmark index. The Sensex had lost 364.91 points or 0.67 per cent on Monday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange fell 61.80 points or 0.38 per cent to 16,240.05 points against its previous day’s close at 16,301.85 points.

The Nifty 50 had lost 109.40 points or 0.67 per cent on Monday.

There was heavy selling pressure in metal stocks. Tata Steel tanked 6.95 per cent to Rs 1165.40.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries slumped 1.74 per cent to Rs 2473.25. The scrip has fallen sharply after announcing financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021-22.

Sun Pharma dipped 2.74 per cent to Rs 861.10. NTPC, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, ITC and Wipro were among the major Sensex losers.

Twelve of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex closed in the positive. Hindustan Unilever surged 3.24 per cent to Rs 2184.10. Asian Paints jumped 2.46 per cent to Rs 3083.70. IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Maruti Suzuki and Kotak Bank were among the major Sensex gainers.