Sensex up 740 pts

“High volatility prevailed in the global market, but peace talks between Russia and Ukraine gave hopes of de-escalation of the war, helping the domestic market to trade with confidence”

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | March 30, 2022 5:40 pm

(Photo: Getty)

The Sensex and Nifty extended thier upward trend today. Sensex settled 1.3 per cent or 740 points up at 58,684 points, whereas Nifty was at 1.0 per cent or 173 points up at 17,498 points on Wednesday.

Hopes of de-escalation of the war, helped the domestic market to trade with confidence, the ease in crude oil and commodity prices further supported the market as it will aid corporates to reduce their margin pressure.

“High volatility prevailed in the global market, but peace talks between Russia and Ukraine gave hopes of de-escalation of the war, helping the domestic market to trade with confidence,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Among the individual stocks, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consumers, Bajaj Finance, and Power Grid Corporation of India were the top five gainers among the Nifty 50 companies, rising 3.5 per cent, 3.3 per cent, 3.0 per cent, 2.8 per cent, and 2.7 per cent, respectively.

With IANS inputs

