Senior World is organizing first ever SeniorWorld SilverWings Fest For Our Seniors

FIRST EVER SeniorWorld SilverWings Fest for our seniors is being organized by Senior World, the first company in India to focus on the overall needs of seniors.

The company has started the FIRST-EVER Senior Citizen Fest, an 8-week event in New Delhi, India, to recognize the significance of seniors in our lives and in our community. They are planning a number of events for this fest, including the Senior Citizens Awards, Seniors Got Talent competitions, Sudoku competitions, Meet-and-Greets with their favorite old-time celebrities, and more.

Mr. MP Deepu, Co-Founder & COO, SeniorWorld said, “We are organizing the first-ever Senior Citizen Fest to show our love and respect to our seniors as they play a significant role in our family as well as in the society.

It is important that we appreciate them, show our love and make their golden years the best ever. Also India has many remarkable senior citizens who are doing exceptional work at the grassroots and it is time we recognize them. The fest is completely free of cost and one just needs to register for it”

People don’t grow old. When they stop growing, they become old. This is SeniorWorld’s motto and one of the inspirations behind the fest. Since seniors commit their entire lives to their children, now it is the responsibility of the children to do something for their happiness.

It is also quite evident that youngsters today have a lot of myths and stereotypes about older persons which, if not challenged or discussed could lead to increasing gap amongst generations. We need to send out a strong message that all of us are going to be old someday and hence we need to be sensitive towards older persons.

Also earlier, retirement was seen as a time when the person had reached the end of an active life. There is this realization now that a person has at least around 20 to 30 years of active life after retirement, and everybody needs to start understanding this.

If you want to bring a smile to your parents face, then you must register for this FIRST EVER SeniorWorld SilverWings Fest.

About Senior World: –

SeniorWorld is India‘s first company established to cater to the overall needs of seniors. It was born in 2015 with a strong vision of promoting positive aging. After a long inning as C-Suite executives, the founders (MP Deepu & Rahul Gupta) listened to their hearts to serve the country’s elderly population as it was a forgotten demographic.

Seniors’ lives are getting reshaped like never before. To start with, we are all living longer. With more and more people living well into their 80’s and 90’s, the 60+ group is today the fastest growing segment. It’s not just how long they are living, but also how they are living that’s changing. More and more families are going nuclear. Seniors are therefore increasingly staying away from their children. Technology and the internet have never been as important as they are today, in keeping families connected.

While these changes are making some seniors more vulnerable and hesitant, they are also opening doors for others who are reclaiming their retirement to ‘refire’ – carving out active retired lives, pursuing passions they never had time for earlier, travelling and contributing to society. At SeniorWorld, we strongly believe that seniors aspire to get a lot more from life, and also wish to give back a lot more to society. Our goal is to enable them to do both.