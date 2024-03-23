Semiconductor landscape looking promising in India: Experts

As the semiconductor landscape in India appears promising, it is expected that the industry will generate over one lakh job opportunities in the country within the next few years, Mr. Raghu Panicker, an expert in the field, said.

“Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) is crucial for India and promises a lot to the industry,” Mr. Panicker, CEO of Kaynes SemiCon Pvt. Ltd, said while delivering a lecture at the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), faculty of engineering and technology of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) here.

The government anticipates more than 1,00,000 job opportunities in the semiconductor space which would be the positive economic impact of semiconductor ecosystem development, he said.

He emphasised the importance of OSAT and the Advanced Testing and Manufacturing Process (ATMP) and the opportunities it presented for India’s technical ecosystem.

Expounding on the opportunity areas, Mr. Panicker underscored India’s dominance in the services sector for nearly two decades referring to notable IT giants like TCS, Infosys, HCL, and WIPRO. He also referred to India’s prowess in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) combined with its status as a design powerhouse accounting for a substantial chunk of the global design workforce and world-class universities.

He highlighted Kaynes’ leading role in the OSAT space, positioning the company as a key player poised to be a frontrunner in the semiconductor domain from silicon to system.

Mr. Panicker also highlighted India’s digital landscape, boasting impressive statistics such as 880 million broadband subscribers, 1.31 billion Aadhaar registrations by the end of 2022, and a burgeoning market for industrial automation spending poised to reach $29 billion.

Mr. Panicker elucidated the global semiconductor supply chain, delineating its various stages from design and manufacturing to OSAT/ATMP, end products and consumption. The projection of a significant market share increase for EV 2 wheelers, with estimates suggesting a rise from three per cent in 2023 to 45 per cent by 2030, would boost the value of the Power Module market substantially, he said.