In a bid to give relief to listed companies amid pandemic, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) today gave one month extension till 15 September to the companies for submission of their June quarter financial result.

In a circular, the Sebi said it has received representations requesting an extension of time for submission of financial results for the quarter or half year-ended 30 June 2020, due to the shortened time gap between the extended deadline for submission of financial results for the period ended 31 March 2020 and the quarter or half year-ended 30 June 2020.

“After consideration, it has been decided to extend the timeline for submission of financial results…for the quarter or half year or financial year ended 30 June 2020, to 15 September 2020,” the Sebi said.

All the listed entities were required to submit the financial results for the quarter or half year ended 30 June 2020 on or before 14 August 2020.

Normally, these companies are required to file their annual results within 60 days from the end of a financial year, while in the case of quarterly results, firms are required to file it within 45 days from the end of a quarter.

In June, the Sebi had given another month extension till 31 July to listed companies for submitting their Q4 as well as annual results. Earlier, the deadline to submit the financial results was 30 June.