SBI Reward scam: Here’s what happens if you click that link

SBI Reward Scam: If you’ve received a text message claiming your SBI NetBanking reward points worth ₹9,980 are about to expire, don’t fall for it. It’s a scam, and you’re not the only one getting these messages.

The message usually reads something like: “Dear Value Customer, Your SBI NetBanking Reward Points (Rs 9980.00) will expire today! Now Redeem through REWARD App. Install & claim your reward by cash deposit in your account. Thankyou. Team – SBI.”

Advertisement

Sounds tempting, right? That’s exactly what scammers are banking on, luring you with a fake sense of urgency and the promise of free money.

Advertisement

But there’s a catch: once you click on the link and download the app (usually an APK file), you’re opening the door for cybercriminals to access your phone, steal your data, and potentially drain your bank account.

Beware ‼️ Did you also receive a message asking you to download & install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards❓#PIBFactCheck ❌ @TheOfficialSBI NEVER sends links or APK files over SMS/WhatsApp ✔️Never download unknown files or click on such links https://t.co/AbVtZdPwjs pic.twitter.com/aH3MjPVoRB — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 1, 2025

Let’s be clear. State Bank of India (SBI) never sends links, APK files, or app installation prompts via SMS or WhatsApp. If you receive such a message, it’s fake, no matter how convincing it looks.

What happens if you click?

Once you tap that link and install the “REWARD App,” you could be giving scammers permission to:

– Access your contacts and personal messages

– Read your OTPs

– Record keystrokes (which could include passwords and PINs)

– Gain remote control of your device

That’s not just a privacy breach—it’s a full-scale security disaster.

How to stay safe

1. Don’t click on suspicious links, especially those offering rewards or asking for urgent action.

2. Never install unknown APK files. These files can bypass your phone’s security.

3. Check with your bank directly. If in doubt, call SBI customer care or use the official YONO app.

4. Enable 2FA on your banking apps. This adds an extra layer of security.

5. Report such messages. Forward the suspicious SMS to 1909 or use the Cybercrime Portal (cybercrime.gov.in).

Fraudsters rely on social engineering basically tricking you with believable stories. They use official-sounding language, throw in a large reward amount, and create a fake deadline (“Your points expire today!”) to pressure you into acting fast without thinking.

With more people relying on digital banking, scams like these are only becoming more frequent and sophisticated.