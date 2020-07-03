The RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group will publish Fortune India as the company has bagged its publishing rights for the Indian market. Earlier this month on June 3, the company has announced its agreement with Fortune Media Group, the publishers of Fortune Magazine, to publish Fortune in India.

The Indian edition was first published in 2010 and RPSG has ambitious plans for the magazine, the company said.

Speaking about the development, RPSG Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka said, Fortune India will be a great addition to the group stable of power-brands.

He added that the global business magazine Fortune is one of the great global media brands. It has been a CEO must-read for nearly a century, and its ability to marry sharp insights with great story-telling is unparalleled, he said.

Fortune Media Group CEO Alan Murray said, “India is a key market for us and we are confident that under RPSG, Fortune India will reach even greater heights.”

Fortune’s India edition publishes some of the most anticipated editions like Fortune India 500 and the Fortune India Next 500, the Fortune India 40 Under 40, the Fortune India Most Powerful Women, etc.

Some of these properties like the Next 500 or the Most Powerful Women have also been converted into best-selling and much coveted events.

Fortune was founded in 1929, and its first edition was released in February 1930, Fortune prides itself on its access to the C-Suite. Besides the iconic magazine, Fortune also runs events and digital media business.