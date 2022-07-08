Users of social media platforms are increasing every day. The growing population on social platforms has created blooming opportunities for business to sell their product and services online. As a result, businessmen are concerned over their digital presence as much as in the real world. But the increasing number of cyber bullying is an act of destroying digital reputation.

The 23-year-old Joy Biswas a cyber security enthusiast is the founder of the online reputation management startup Reputation Hat, which deals with online prestige.

Joy has been a technology enthusiast ever since he first got access to the internet in his school life. This early exposure to the internet enlightened a sense of the future that was highly dependent upon the world within the internet.

He started the company Reputation Hat in 2018 after dropping out where he was in the second year of pursuing Btech in Computer Science and Engineering.

The firm solves the biggest threat that every well-established brand faces these days, which is online prestige. Reputation Hat proclaims to be your eyes and ears in every space your customers talk, post, review, and recommend. Translating all it gathers into insights you can actually use. These insights help brands to understand their clients and give them a sense of being heard. The firm has been hired by various clients to hide unfavorable news from Internet search results.

The first thing that the Reputation Hat does is, collect real reviews from real customers. Then publishing them on the internet in a variety of places and ways. In this digital world it’s easy to understand that 90 percent of consumers are looking at reviews and relying on reviews when making a purchasing decision. Many intellectuals argue that this kind of services imbalance the power of the digital platforms by only showing one side but most of the negative comments are regarding the unnecessary aspects of the service rather than the service itself. It’s like a cousin of search engine optimization.

Another side of the coin is, that a business person spends their own time creating business tack tricks rather than managing social media, and that’s the part where reputation building helps. It works in three steps, first one is From reviews, Surveys to Social, and Business Listings.

Reputation Hat helps businesses monitor and respond to online reviews, social media, and surveys; analyze customer sentiment; and collaborate to make operational improvements.

The firm starts its operations from an F-commerce model. And later they expand their business across the web. Reputation Hat seeks to give brands and individuals real control over their digital lives. The company works on a case-by-case basis, assigning each client a personal search agent.