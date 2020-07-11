Reliance Industries on Saturday said that it has completed the sale of 6 per cent of shares in Reliance Jio for over Rs 30,062 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate named four companies who have completed buying subscriptions in Reliance Jio.

“We hereby inform that, after receipt of all requisite approvals, Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of the company, received the subscription amounts” from the four investors, it said.

Among four, Interstellar Platform Holdings Pte. Ltd. (L Catterton) subscribed 0.39 per cent stakes in Reliance Jio for Rs 1,894.50 crore.

While, The Public Investment Fund invested Rs 11,367 crore for 2.32 per cent stake, followed by the SLP Redwood Holdings Pte. Ltd. and SLP Redwood Co-Invest (DE), L.P. (Silver Lake) that invested Rs 10,202.55 crore for 2.08 per cent stake in Reliance Jio.

General Atlantic Singapore JP Pte. Ltd is the fourth company that has bought 1.34 per cent for Rs 6,598.38 crore.

Reliance had sold a total of 25.09 per cent stake in the subsidiary which houses India’s youngest but largest telecom firm, Jio, to 11 investors for Rs 1,17,588.45 crore.

It had earlier this week closed the deal with the biggest investor Facebook when it received Rs 43,574 crore from Jaadhu Holdings, LLC (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Facebook Inc).

“Jio Platforms Ltd has allotted equity shares to Jaadhu Holdings following which Jaadhu Holdings holds 9.99 per cent of the fully diluted equity share capital of Jio Platforms Ltd,” the company had said on July 7.