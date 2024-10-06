Private capital expenditure expected to spike amid rising external challenges: CII

A recent survey by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) showed that the private capital expenditure by India Inc. is likely to increase amid improving domestic demand despite a weak external environment and rising shipping costs.

The survey revealed that 59% of respondents anticipate an increase in private capital expenditure during April-September compared to the previous six months.

“Improvement in domestic demand has created a more optimistic business environment, encouraging companies to invest and expand,” it added.

“A significant portion of respondents also believe that the trajectory of private capital expenditure will remain unchanged in the first half. Only a small fraction (6%) expects the level of private capex to deteriorate compared to the second half of FY24.”

The survey, conducted with over 200 firms of varying sizes, showed that CII‘s Business Confidence Index increased to 68.2 between July and September (Q2 FY25), its highest level since March.

In the previous quarter, the index stood at 67.3, while in Q2 FY24, the figure was 67.1.

Seventy-eight per cent of respondents anticipate inflation this year to remain below 5%. Among them, 33% expect inflation to be between 4.5 and 5%, while around 35% say it is expected to be in the range of 4-4.5%.

Owing to improved domestic demand, especially from rural India, a majority of companies said their capability utilisation levels were in the range of 75-100% (46%) and above 100% (6%) during April-June.

“This is higher than the proportion of respondents (45%) who had experienced capacity utilisation levels in the same range in the previous quarter as well,” the survey noted.

As many as 45% of companies also said that their profits will improve in the July-September quarter. This is marginally higher than 42% who experienced a similar trend in the previous quarter.