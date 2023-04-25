POWERGRID conferred prestigious Global Gold Award

The honour was bestowed on the company at a ceremony held for the Green World Awards 2023 on April 24, 2023, in Miami, Florida, the United States.

The Power Lattice Company of India Ltd., a Maharatna CPSU of service of force, has been conferred Worldwide Gold Honor by The Green Association. The honour was bestowed on the company at a ceremony held for the Green World Awards 2023 on April 24, 2023, in Miami, Florida, the United States. Dr. V K Singh, Director (Personnel), POWERGRID, accepted the award.

The coveted award is given in recognition to POWERGRID’s CSR efforts to improve agriculture productivity and rural livelihoods in ten villages in the Jaipatna Block of the Kalahandi District in Odisha through improved crop management practices, community participation, and watershed management.

This farmer-focused project, which began in late October 2019 and will last for 60 months, has a sustainable withdrawal strategy. As a business that cares about its community and the environment, the POWERGRID places an emphasis on the programmes that are long-lasting and responsible for society.

The POWERGRID places a high value on community participation through efficient collaboration by having a well-defined and customized Exit Policy for its CSR projects.