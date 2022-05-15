Power Grid Corporation of India Limited completes one year of listing

POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust India’s first Infrastructure Investment Trust by a Maharatna CPSE, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited completed one year of listing, on May 14, 2022, with excellent performance.

PGInvIT units have given a capital return of 37% to its unitholders on the Offer Price of Rs.100, outperforming the benchmark indices on

the bourses. Total returns to unitholders is about 45% including an aggregate distribution of Rs.7.50 per unit paid by PGInvIT since listing.

PGInvIT came out with its Initial Public Offer in April 2021. The issue received

an overwhelming response from the investors and was oversubscribed 4.83 times, despite being launched in the midst of very difficult pandemic and volatile market conditions.

Pursuant to the approval by the Union Cabinet in September 2020, POWERGRID, through PGInvIT, monetised five of its SPVs that it had acquired under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding mechanism of Govt. of India. The National Monetisation Pipeline of Govt. of India envisages monetisation of about Rs.45,200 crore by POWERGRID during FY2022-25. PGInvIT is a public listed InvIT set up under SEBI InvIT Regulations. IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited is the Trustee, and POWERGRID is its Sponsor and Project Manager.

POWERGRID Unchahar Transmission Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of POWERGRID is Investment Manager to PGInvIT.