PM urges G20 Agri Ministers to focus on collective action to achieve food security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged Agriculture Ministers from the G20 nations to deliberate on how to undertake collective action to achieve global food security.

In his virtual address to the G20 Agriculture Ministers’ meet, Modi said that ways must be found to build sustainable and inclusive food systems, focussed on marginal farmers.

“We must find ways to strengthen global fertiliser supply chains. At the same time, adopt agricultural practices for better soil health, crop health and yield. Traditional practices from different parts of the world may inspire us to develop alternatives for regenerative agriculture,” he said.

The Prime Minister emphasised on empowering farmers with innovation and digital technology.

“We must also make solutions affordable for small and marginal farmers in the Global South. There is also an urgent need to reduce agricultural and food waste, and instead, invest in creating wealth from waste.”

In the Global South, agriculture accounts for almost 30 per cent of the GDP, and over 60 per cent of jobs, Modi noted.

“Today, this sector faces several challenges. The supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic have been worsened by the impact of geo-political tensions. Climate Change is causing extreme weather event more and more frequently. These challenges are felt most by the Global South,” he highlighted.

Focussing on the Indian farmers, he said that the country is promoting natural farming as well as technology-enabled farming.

“Farmers all over India are taking up natural farming now. They are not using synthetic fertilisers or pesticides. Their focus is on rejuvenating the mother earth, protecting soil health, producing ‘per drop, more crop’, and promoting organic fertilisers and pest management solutions. At the same time, our farmers are proactively using technology to boost productivity,” he concluded.