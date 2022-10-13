PM GatiShakti has potential to save Rs 10 lakh crore annually: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has the potential to save over Rs 10 lakh crore annually by improving logistics efficiency.

He was addressing a national workshop on PM GatiShakti, which was held to mark the first anniversary of the rollout of the National Master Plan here.

It focussed on the progress and achievements made by PM GatiShakti till date and the way forward.

Redesigning growth with PM GatiShakti. Released Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) report 2022 at National Workshop to mark one year of PM GatiShakti. The infrastructure masterplan is routing development to remote areas through precise planning & execution.

Goyal said it was increasingly being used in the social sector for better infrastructure development, thereby, taking fruits of technology to every citizen of the country and improving ease of life for the common man.

PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) was launched on 13th October 2021 for providing multimodal connectivity infrastructure to various economic zones.

Over the last one year, the government has identified 197 critical infrastructure gaps across various projects under the purview of ministries of steel, fertilizer, coal, ports as well as food and public distribution, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Moreover, Project Monitoring Group mechanism has started monitoring 1380 projects and resolved 1300 issues. Of these 1380 projects 345 are private sector ones.

Under PM Gati Shakti government has finalised a comprehensive country wide port connectivity to connect it through all modes of transport, including 60 road and 42 rail projects that will benefit 84 indian ports to provide better connectivity for cargo.