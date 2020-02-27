Global glass specialist Piramal Glass Ltd (PGL), today announced an investment of INR 300 Crores (US$42 Million) in its greenfield project in Jambusar, Gujarat, India. The expansion plan includes 1 new furnace with 7 new manufacturing lines across 300,000 sq.ft. plant, catering primarily to high-end specialty spirit, food & beverage and pharmaceutical markets primarily for exports to countries in Asia, Europe and the US.

Piramal Glass with global sales of INR 2,500 crores (US$357 Million) operates from India, Sri Lanka and the US through its 4 manufacturing facilities and several decoration plants. Globally, PGL has 1435 tonnes per day of glass from 12 furnaces and 63 production lines. 40 per cent of its sales are in high-end Cosmetics & Perfumery market, 37 per cent in the Specialty Spirits market and 23 per cent in Pharmaceutical market.

The Jambusar plant already houses 3 furnaces with 23 manufacturing lines and produces 540 tonnes per day of glass. It currently employs 2130 people and with this expansion, it will create additional direct employment to 700 people.

Commenting on the investment, Mr. Vijay Shah, Vice Chairman, Piramal Glass said, “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our Jambusar plant in Gujarat, India. This will enable us to offer our premium customers in Asia, Europe and the US, innovative value-added glass packaging across high-end Specialty Spirits and Food & Beverage Industries. This world-class plant equipped with cutting-edge technology rooted in the principles of digital manufacturing will also create job opportunities in the region.”

The purpose of Piramal Glass is to enhance the value of product by providing specialty value-added glass packaging to fulfill peoples’ aspirations.