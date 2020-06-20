Piramal Enterprises Ltd.’s pharma solutions business on Saturday announced it has entered into an agreement with G&W Laboratories Inc. to acquire its solid oral dosage drug product manufacturing facility at Sellersville, Pennsylvania for $17.5 million (over Rs 130 crore).

“According to the terms of the agreement, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, through one of its affiliates, would acquire…100 per cent stake in the entity that operates the facility and owns the related real estate,” Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) said in a statement.

“This acquisition broadens the offering of Piramal Pharma Solutions by adding solid oral dosage form capabilities (tablets and capsules) in North America. Until now, PPS’ capabilities in solid oral dosage forms were all located in the UK and India,” the statement added.

The newly acquired plant can also produce liquids, creams, and ointments, further expanding the PPS portfolio.

“The site also can support product and process development for solid oral dosage and oral liquids, including immediate release, modified release, chewable & sublingual solid oral dosage forms, solutions and suspensions in liquids. The site has received certifications from the FDA and EMA,” it added.

PPS CEO Peter DeYoung said, “Many of our customers are looking for US-based manufacturing partners to expand and support their pipeline. This acquisition strengthens our ability to partner with them on best-in-class drug products. It enhances our market-leading integrated services offering by adding a solid oral dosage capability in the US. We now offer solid oral drug product development and commercial manufacturing in all our major geographies, addressing a previously unmet customer need and strengthening our ability to work globally with customers to reduce the burden of disease on patients.”

“Sellersville site covers 31.5 acres of land with over 221,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including 195,000 square feet of GMP area. The site features dedicated manufacturing and packaging technologies for solid oral dosage forms, liquids, creams, and ointments; QC and microbiology labs; preformulation and analytical development infrastructure coupled with a pilot lab for research and development; and a temperature-controlled warehouse,” the statement said.

The company expects to further grow the site’s current strength to support development services as well as any COVID-19 management drug opportunities, the statement said.