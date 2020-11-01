Prices of petrol and diesel continued to remain unchanged on Sunday on the back of weak crude oil prices. In the national capital, petrol was sold for Rs 81.06 per litre.

Prices in the other key cities of Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were Rs 87.74, Rs 84.14, Rs 82.59 per litre, respectively.

Prices of both petrol and diesel have been unchanged for over a month now. Diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata on Sunday were at Rs 70.46, Rs 76.86, Rs 75.95 and Rs 73.99 per litre, respectively.

Oil marketing companies (OMC) have kept the prices of both the key transport fuel unchanged largely due to the subdued crude oil price globally.

The Brent crude is currently just below the $38 per barrel mark.

However, consumers can cheer as OMCs may actually bring down the retail prices of petrol and diesel in the coming week and provide relief to them ahead of Diwali.

Oil sector experts said that with global oil prices under pressure from slowing demand in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping through several countries in the West, crude prices have fallen in recent days and could fall further.

If the trend holds, there could be positive gains for auto fuel consumers in India by way of a fall in the retail prices of petrol and diesel.