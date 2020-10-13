PepsiCo is going to set up a potato chips production unit in Uttar Pradesh with an investment of Rs 814 crore. The greenfield (new) unit is being set up in Kosi, Mathura, on 35 acres of land provided by the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), the company said on Monday. The unit will start commercial production by the middle of 2021 and it will facilitate direct and indirect employments.

In order to maintain its production, the company will also be sourcing potatoes, its raw material, from local sources and thereby helping local farmers. Once ready, the plant will be providing direct and indirect employment to about 1,500 people.

In a statement, Ahmed El Sheikh, Chairman of PepsiCo India said that initially, an investment of Rs 500 crore in this project had been planned for which the company has signed an MoU with UP government during the 2018 Investors’ Summit. However, it had been revised to Rs 814 crore.

Infrastructure and Industrial Developmental Commissioner Alok Tandon said that project started with the arrangement of land at the ground breaking ceremony held in July 2019.

“The government has started an extensive exercise of MoU tracking, land allocation and labour related reforms because of which a transparent investment system is being established in UP,” he stated.

Since 1990, PepsiCo has been producing carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated beverages in UP through franchisee.

These units are functioning in Greater Noida, Kosi, Sathria-Jaunpur, Kanpur Dehat and Hardoi. This is the first time that the company is setting up a greenfield project in UP.