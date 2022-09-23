PepsiCo to set up 4 plants in UP with an investment of Rs 3740 cr

The Uttar Pradesh government, through its investment promotion agency Invest UP, has been successful in attracting beverage industrial units in Gorakhpur, Amethi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot.

Varun Beverages Ltd, all India franchisee of PepsiCo, has been allotted land in these districts through a fast-track mode for setting up their units for producing carbonated soft drinks, fruit pulp or juice-based drinks.

The company has proposed to invest Rs 3,740 crore in total in all the four plants with about 5,650 expected job opportunities.

Chief Executive Officer, Invest UP, Abhishek Prakash said: “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and guidance of industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, the policy of fast-track land allotment and promotion of mega projects in the state are proving to be significant enablers in attracting investment in the state.”



Additional Chief Executive Officer, Prathamesh Kumar said that Varun Beverages Ltd. has been allotted 45-acre land through fast-track mode in Narkatha village of Gorakhpur.

The company proposes to invest Rs 1071. 28 crore here with around 1,500 expected employment avenues.

With an allotment of 68. 6-acre land in Bargarh Industrial Area in Chitrakoot, Varun Beverages Ltd has proposed to invest around Rs 496.57 crore with estimated jobs to the tune of 1,000.

Around 24.7-acre land has been allotted in Saraswati Hi-Tech City, Naini-Prayagraj and the investor has proposed to invest Rs 1,052.57 crore with 1,500 employment opportunities, while a 26.1-acre area has been allotted in Trishundi Industrial Area-Amethi, where proposed investment is Rs 1,119.59 crores with 1,650 expected jobs.