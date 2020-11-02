India’s homegrown e-commerce O2O (Offline to Online) platform Paytm Mall (owned by Paytm Ecommerce Private Limited), today announced its two-week-long Diwali Special Maha Shopping Festival from November 3 to November 16.

This festive season, Paytm Mall has tied up with over 5000 brands and leading banks to offer the best deals and discounts to customers on over 10 lakh products.

The company has partnered with Citibank and ICICI Bank to offer a flat 10% cashback up to Rs 3,000 on credit card and debit card payments. ICICI Bank customers will further enjoy this offer on EMI transactions.

Paytm Mall said that it would be accepting orders from all pin-codes across India. Over the last several months, Paytm Mall has been adding capacity and has partnered with international brands as well as hundreds of MSMEs, Made in India Brands who will launch new products across categories during the event. It is offering free shipping on over 1.5 lakh products.

Paytm Mall said that more than 2 lakh styles in Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories would be offered at more than 50% discount. There are over 200 top brands on discount as part of the platform’s festive sale.

Smartwatches from Apple, Garmin, and others would be available at up to Rs 5,000 cashback. Brands such as Puma, Jockey, and Levi’s will also be available starting at Rs 189. Paytm Mall customers will also get to participate in flash sales from top fashion brands between 6 PM and 12 AM from 31st October to 2nd November.

The company further said that smartphones from top brands including Samsung, Vivo, OPPO, and more would be available at an effective price of Rs 4,499 plus flat 10% cashback up to Rs 5,000.

The brand has also extended an exchange bonus of up to Rs 4,000 with no-cost EMI up to 12 months. Also, bestselling laptops by Lenovo, HP, Dell, and others would be offered at just Rs 20,415 with a flat 5% cashback of up to Rs 5,000. Paytm Mall is also offering no-cost EMIs up to 9 months on all laptops along with a flat 5% cashback.

The company is also offering deals on personal grooming products, headphones, speakers, hard disks, pen drives, power banks with a flat 15% cashback. Paytm Mall is offering a flat cashback of up to 30% on Home and Kitchen products as part of the Diwali festivities.

Abhishek Rajan, COO, Paytm Mall, said, “This Diwali, we hope to bring the best deals and discounts to millions of our customers so that our users are not constrained by budget to celebrate and spread the festive cheer. We are happy to partner with top banks and brands available in the country and come out with unique offerings this season.”