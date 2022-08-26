Park+ launches 75th EV Zone in Delhi

Today, digital platform, Park+ launched the 75th EV zone in Delhi and announced its strategic partnership with Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) services, to strengthen the Indian EV ecosystem at the opening ceremony named ‘Carbon se Azadi’ Mahotsav 2022.

The event took place at the Gandhi Charkha Museum, Delhi, and saw the unveiling of the 75th EV zone in Delhi. Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, inaugurated the 75th EV zone in Delhi.

Emerging as a vital cog in the EV ecosystem in India, the company is looking to strengthen the EV charging infrastructure for its partners and customers across the country. Till now, it has deployed 1000+ EV zones in the last five months.

Park+ Founder & CEO Amit Lakhotia said, “The Indian EV narrative is incomplete without a robust EV charging network. The key missing piece in the Indian EV jigsaw is the weak EV charge network, which magnifies the inherent range anxiety among EV car owners. Additionally, a weak EV charger network also works as a major impediment when it comes to EV adoption among potential car owners. Having said that, as the largest EV charger installation player in India, Park+ is uniquely positioned to install EV chargers rapidly. We already have real estate connections at 3,000+ locations, across India. We believe that Park+ is optimally geared to supercharge the Indian EV revolution. These new 10,000 EV zones are just the beginning and reflect our commitment in empowering India to achieve its carbon se azadi goal.”

Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, added by saying, “It is a great initiative for building the EV ecosystem of the country. Such partnerships from the private sector reflect that the government’s mission to expedite EV adoption rate is on the right track. Carbon Neutrality and environment friendly development is the sustainable way to business, and I hope the ethos of EV usage remains high among new and potential EV users with an aspiration to do something right while fulfilling their own dreams of owning a vehicle. These small steps help to build up the requisite environment for the same.”