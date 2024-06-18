Operating profit margin for India Inc to remain steady at 15-18 pc in Q1 FY25: Report

Market Turbulence
The dramatic fluctuations witnessed in the stock market on counting day, underscore the delicate interplay between politics and investor sentiment.
The operating profit margin for India Inc. is expected to remain steady at 15-18 per cent in the first quarter (April-June period) in the ongoing fiscal year (FY25), a report showed on Monday.
The evolution of the global economic scenario and the onset and intensity of the monsoons in India would remain a key monitorable over the near term, according to ICRA.
“The 5 per cent YoY and 6.3 per cent sequential revenue growth for corporate India in Q4 FY2024 was supported by healthy demand in consumer-oriented sectors like airlines, hotels, automotive and FMCG,” said Kinjal Shah, senior vice president and Co-Group Head–Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited.
In addition, the growth in the power and construction sectors was strong.
Meanwhile, the revenue expansion was curtailed to an extent by a decline in realisation levels amid softening input costs (mainly raw materials), largely for sectors like fertilisers and chemicals, which also faced a demand slowdown due to channel inventory destocking, Shah noted.
According to the report, the growth is likely to marginally slow down in Q1 FY2025 (on a quarterly basis), on a relatively high base, amid a perceived temporary pause in the infrastructural activities for a major part of Q1 FY2025 due to the general elections and the dependency of rural demand on the monsoon.
In Q4 FY24, sectors like auto, power, pharmaceuticals and metals & mining reported YoY improvement in operating profit margin (OPM) on the back of gradual price hikes undertaken and softening of input costs.
