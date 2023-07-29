Now, thousand-pounder to be manufactured Jabalpur foundry too

For the first time ever, the castings of one of the country’s most powerful bombs, the thousand-pounder, are being manufactured in the Grey Iron Foundry (GIF) too, which is located in Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh, according to officials.

According to information, these heavy bombs are currently manufactured only at the ordnance factory located at Muradnagar in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Now, the GIF has received its first order to manufacture the covers of 500 thousand-pounder bombs. As a pilot project, the first five shells were manufactured and transported to the ordinance factory at Khamaria in Jabalpur for filling up the explosive inside them.

As per GIF General Manager Sukant Sarkar, the manufacture of 500 castings would be completed by February 2024.

According to information, the weight of the thousand-pounder bomb’s casting is about 220 kg and the total weight of the bomb after filling up with explosive goes up to around 440 kg.

Sources said this bomb could also be used for the latest Rafale fighter aircraft of the IAF.