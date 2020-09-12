As professionals get accustomed to working from their home/remote offices for an extended period; and the number of small businesses in the country increases, there is a greater demand for an enterprise- experience and a-grade technology in daily operations. A compromised or slow experience results in a feeling of being inefficient and adds to frustration directly impacting productivity. An important aspect of this overall experience is the printing and documentation set-up.

Catering to this demand, Xerox® WorkCentre® 3025 multifunction printer consolidates four office-critical functions into one device with copying, scanning, faxing and printing.

Aimed at serious professionals and growth-minded small business owners, the new A4 multifunction printer (MFP) offers convenience, security and value while immediately upgrading the office set-up, a press release said.

The multifunction printer is priced at Rs 17,000 for WC 3025B (copy, print, scan) and Rs 24,000 for WC 3025N (copy, print, scan and fax) and is available on Amazon and Amazon, Xerox’s channel partners and other leading retail stores.

The Xerox® WorkCentre® 3025 takes forward Xerox’s legacy of being the industry benchmark, offering the latest connectivity options. It allows users to print from any mobile device (iPad or Android), laptop, or desktop with native AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, Mopria and Android support, from any location within the home/ office conveniently over wi-fi.

The versatile and productive device is ideal for home and small offices as it is easy to set up, operate with minimal maintenance, secure and reliable, enabling users to scan, copy, print and fax with ease.