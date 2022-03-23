Multiple EoIs for BPCL privatisation received

The Transaction Advisor appointed for the privatisation of BPCL had informed that multiple Expressions of Interest (EoIs) had been received for privatisation of BPCL, and the transaction is in the second stage of the process, informed Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad today.

The Minister further stated that Transaction Advisor is bound by the non-disclosure agreement for not sharing the information relating to bidders during the currency of the process to ensure competitive non-collusive bidding.

On a question whether Government has a plan in place to ensure security of jobs of current employees of BPCL, the Minister stated that the terms and conditions of the strategic disinvestment in the Share Purchase Agreement suitably address employees’ concerns.