Minister inaugurates 2-day fashion meet-Expo ’22 in Gurugram

Minister of State for Textiles & Railways Darshana Jardosh inaugurated the 2-day Fashion Meet- Expo ’22 in Gurugram on Thursday. The event aims to digitise the textile eco-system & fast-track the design development process to optimise Indian textile and achieve the Central government’s target of $100 billion in fashion exports by 2030.

The Fashion Meet-Expo ’22 was hosted by the top fashion export council under AEPC ~ BAA ~ NAEC in collaboration with SOWTEX (B2B marketplace for the fashion & textile Industry). The first day witnessed a footfall of over 500 top fashion buyers, exporters & manufacturers besides the foreign delegates from Australia, Canada & Korea.

Industry experts such as Narendra Goenka, chairman, AEPC, Sevraj Syed, director, TUKATECH, Europe; Puneet Dudeja, director- business, development, WGSN, Sonil Jain, co-founder & CEO, Sowtex Network shared their views and insights.

Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh said, “The entire textile ecosystem of our country is under one roof today. The initiative was taken by our Prime Minister Narender Modi, to virtually connect with the heads of Indian ministers abroad, stakeholders of today’s commerce sectors for analysing trade and achieving export targets. Today’s apparel industry is taking a share of 4.4 percent of the total Indian exports. Today I am glad to announce India’s collaboration with Australia, Canada & Korea for textile exports”.

On the occasion, Sonil Jain co-founder & CEO of SOWTEX Network said, “Industry experts such as International brands Liaison Officers, Buying Houses- Sourcing Consultants, Fashion Manufactures, Mills, Industry experts, Fashion Designers – Foreign Delegates are showing full enthusiasm by being a part and attending this remarkable event. We now look forward to Day-2 of The Fashion Meet- Expo.”

Day-2 will feature talks & discussions on topics such as Fabric to Fashion – Digital Product Presentation & Simulation; Sustainable Production Processes & Implementation; Developing Sustainable Product Lines & Fastrack Development; how to Infuse Trends in Sustainable Fashion; along with Start-up fashion shows such as NIFT Foundation of Design Innovation – 5 start-ups exhibiting sustainable & organic clothing line, 4 International celebrity designers showcasing sustainable collections.

The event is showcasing selected 50 fabrics, trims manufacturers & fashion technology companies from India with their product development capabilities along with USP’s based on trends, materials, and technology to fashion buyers & manufacturers looking for sourcing quality, sustainable & innovative materials for domestic & international markets.