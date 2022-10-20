Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella receives Padma Bhushan in US

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella formally received the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award from India’s consul general T.V Nagendra Prasad in San Fransisco, US. for his distinguished service. Nadella was named one of 17 awardees earlier this year.

Along with Satya Nadella, IT veteran Tata Sons’ CEO Natarajan Chandrasekaran, and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai also received the Padma Bhushan award.

He also discussed with India’s consul general T.V Nagendra Prasad on the critical role digital technology plays in empowering inclusive growth in India.

“We are living in a period of historic economic, societal and technological change,” following his meeting with Prasad, Nadella said in a statement.

“The next decade will be defined by digital technology. Indian industries and organizations of every size are turning to technology to help them do more with less, which will ultimately lead to greater innovation, agility, and resilience,” he added.

“It is an honor to receive a Padma Bhushan Award and to be recognized with so many extraordinary people. I am thankful to the President, Prime Minister, and people of India, and look forward to continuing to work with people across India to help them use technology to achieve more,” Nadella said.

He plans to visit India in January 2023, his first visit to the country in nearly three years.

Nadella was appointed as Microsoft’s CEO in 2014 and he is the only third CEO of Microsoft after the company’s founders Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer. Earlier in 2021, he was also appointed as the company’s chairman, making him responsible for setting the tone for Microsoft’s future.

He is known for revolutionizing Microsoft’s cloud business, from lagging behind Amazon to bagging multi-billion dollar US Defense Department contracts.