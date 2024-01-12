Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra meets Telangana CM

Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Thursday and discussed investment prospects in the state.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the CEO expressed happiness that the Telangana has developed as the most favourite investment destination and the establishment of manufacturing industries.

The Chief Minister assured Mehrotra that his government will extend all facilities and cooperation to the company to invest and establish manufacturing units.

Revanth Reddy hoped that industrialists will come forward for the establishment of the industries, skill development, and employment generation and help the state to grow economically.

The US-based Micron is the world’s fourth largest semiconductor manufacturer and the largest manufacturer in memory chips. It opened a global development centre in Hyderabad in 2019. The centre is operating out of a five lakh square feet facility at Raidurgam and houses close to 3,000 employees. The company had later secured 11 lakh square of space in Gachibowli for building a new facility.