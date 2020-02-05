The country’s largest automobile exhibition, Auto Expo 2020, is set to kick off later this week. The biennial event attracts motor companies from all across the globe. This year’s event will witness some of the biggest, most awaited launches and unveilings including Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift and Maruti Suzuki Future-E concept.

Hyundai Motor India is also going to showcase the second-generation Creta. On the other hand, MG Motor India will unveil its seven-seater, Gloster.

Auto Expo 2020 Theme: This year’s theme is ‘Explore A New World of Mobility‘ and it aims to showcase automobile industry’s vision towards a safer, cleaner, connected, and mobility for tomorrow.

Nearest Metro station: Knowledge Park II in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, is the nearest Metro station which is about 5 minutes walking distance from the Expo.

Dates and Timings:

Note: Entry at Gates will be closed before 1 hour of the closing time of all the days and entry into halls will be closed 30 minutes before closing time on all the days.

Ticket fee: For the business day (February 7), the entry fee is Rs 750. From February 8-12 ticket prices will range between Rs 350 to Rs 475, and it’s open for the general public.

These tickets can be purchased from the official Auto Expo website or BookmyShow, which also offers a discount of Rs 75 on all home delivery transactions. This offer is only valid on the purchase of three or above tickets.