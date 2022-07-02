MCL’s coal production grows by over 35%

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has ended Q1 of the financial year 2022-23 on a high note, posting a massive growth of 35.4% in coal production along with double-digit growth in coal despatch and overburden removal (OBR) as against same period the previous year.

The leading coal-producing subsidiary of Coal India Limited, under the Ministry of Coal, Government of India, achieved the highest ever coal production of 45.36 million tonnes (MT) in April-June Quarter/ Q1 of FY ’23. MCL produced 15.49 MT coal in June 2022, the highest ever in the month of June.

“The growth attained by MCL is a result of excellent teamwork and coordination among different teams at all levels in the company,” said O P Singh, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, while congratulating his teams, reserving special appreciation for the teams in coalfields for exceeding expectations.

Singh also expressed his gratitude to people’s representatives, state administration, representatives of trade unions, peripheral villagers, and all stakeholders for their continuous support of the company.

MCL registered OBR at 16.68 Million Cubic Meters (MCuM) in the month of June 2022 as it posted the highest ever OBR figures of 51.80 MCuM for the Q1 of FY’23 with a growth of 19.6%.

Coal despatch of 48.01 MT to consumers in Q1 of the current fiscal was also the highest ever in the history of the company, registering a growth of 22.1% over the same period during FY’22. MCL had despatched 16.26 MT coal to consumers in the month of June 2022.