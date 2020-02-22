With some hours remaining for his India visit, U.S. President Donald Trump said the two countries could make a “tremendous” trade deal.

“We’re going to India, and we may make a tremendous deal there, PTI quoted Trump as saying during an event, Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony, in Las Vegas.

Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump is scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi on Feb. 24 and 25.

Ahead of Trump’s visit, there have been talks about India-U.S. signing a potential trade deal. But Trump has indicated that the talks might slow down if he did not get a good deal.

“Maybe we’ll slow down. We’ll do it after the election. I think that could happen too. So, we’ll see what happens. But we’re only making deals if they’re good deals because we’re putting America first. Whether people like it or not, we’re putting America first,” said Trump.

Earlier this week, Trump had indicated that a major trade deal between India and US may not be on the cards during his upcoming visit. The U.S. President had said that he was ‘saving the big deal’ with India for later, which will be done after U.S. Presidential elections, which are due for November 2020.

“We can have a trade deal with India. But I’m really saving the big deal for later,” Donald Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday.

India, especially the western city of Ahmedabad is gearing up to welcome the world’s powerful man and the first lady, who is arriving on a two-day visit. During their visit, a grand public event, ‘Namaste Trump, is being organized at the world’s biggest cricket stadium located in the Motera region of the city.

Other than that, India and U.S. are expected to hold talks on Indo-Pacific Strategy and Maritime Security; Elevating US-India Trade and Investment, the US-India Defence Partnership, the US-India Energy Partnership and others.

