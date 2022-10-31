L&T Construction bags project worth Rs 1,000-2,500 crore in Saudi Arabia

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), an Indian multinational conglomerate, has secured orders worth in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore in Saudi Arabia to build transmission lines and substations.

According to a regulatory filing to the stock exchange, the power transmission and distribution business of Larsen & Toubro will undertake the engineering, design, procurement, and construction of more than 400KM of 380kV overhead transmission lines and a new 230kV gas-insulated substation with associated automation and protection systems.

Larsen & Toubro in its filing said, “The transmission network strengthening augurs well for providing reliable, safe and efficient electricity supply as Saudi Arabia is embarked on an ambitious National Renewable Energy Program towards attaining optimal generation mix as envisaged in its strategic vision for 2030. ”

“These repeat orders from the largest electric energy system provider in the MENA region, the filing added, demonstrate the core strengths of the business and the customer confidence it has gained over decades of its association in Saudi Arabia,” it added.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer–focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

(with inputs from Agencies)