Low-cost Akasa Air airline is soon to start service

The most awaited low-cost airline Akasa Air will soon enter in the Aviation industry.

The airline will start its commercial flight operation on August 7 on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.

The airline was founded in December 2021 and backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Akasa Air has said it will station a Boeing 737 Max plane on the route for commercial operation. The airline had taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 max aircraft in India on June 21, and on July 7, the airline got its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from aviation regulator DGCA.

Flight operations will be conducted on two Boeing 737 Max aircraft. Boeing has already delivered one aircraft and the second one will be delivered later this month.

The airline has ordered a fleet of 72 Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

The Boeing 737 MAX series is one of the most ordered aircraft flying in the aviation industry.

In a statement issued on Friday, the airline said it has begun the sale of tickets on 28 flights that will operate weekly on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route from August 7, as well as 28 flights on the Bengaluru-Kochi route from August 13.

“We kick-start operations with flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with the brand-new Boeing 737 Max aircraft,” said Praveen Iyer, Co-founder, and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air.

“We will adopt a phased approach to support our network expansion plans, progressively connecting more cities, as we add two aircraft to our fleet each month in our first year,” Iyer added.

(With inputs from IANS)