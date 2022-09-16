Ladakh to brand its trout as organic fish

The Union Territory of Ladakh has decided to brand its trout as organic fish and also market it within and outside Ladakh. A decision to this effect was taken on Friday in a meeting at Leh that was presided by the Administrative Secretary Fisheries, Ravinder Kumar.

The meeting of the UT Level Monitoring and Approval Committee was held to discuss and approve the Annual Action Plan 2022-23 under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

Under this scheme, the construction of trout raceways; establishment of trout hatcheries, Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) units for cold water fisheries; backyard ornamental freshwater fish rearing units; construction of fish kiosks including kiosks of aquarium and ornamental fisheries were approved in the meeting.

The PMMSY aims at harnessing fisheries’ potential in a sustainable, responsible, inclusive and equitable manner and intends to address critical gaps in fish production and productivity, quality, technology, post-harvest infrastructure and management, modernization, and strengthening of the value chain, traceability, establishing a robust fisheries management framework and fishers’ welfare.

Earlier, a detailed power-point presentation on component-wise activities proposed under the scheme was given by Assistant Director Fisheries, Leh, Mohammad Amin. The annual action plan of Rs 11.35 crore for the financial year 2022-23 was approved in the meeting. It comprises Rs 679.35 lakh as the Central government share and Rs 421 lakh as beneficiary contribution with a 60:40 ratio.