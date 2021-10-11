Koo App & Fortis launch an awareness campaign on World Mental Health Day

India’s multi-lingual micro-blogging platform Koo and Fortis Mental Health have launched a special initiative this World Mental Health Day. This campaign encourages people to open up, promote self-care and have a healthy dialogue on mental health to reduce the stigma attached to this crucial issue.

Leveraging the 2021 theme- mental health in an unequal world – the campaign by Koo using the hashtag #PrioritiseMentalHealth and #MentalHealthZarooriHai – witnessed active participation by eminent personalities who shared tips and encouraged positive conversations that could help people stay mentally fit.

World Mental Health Day, observed on October 10th every year, carries enormous significance in a country like India where an estimated 14 per cent of the population suffers from various mental health-related ailments like depression, bipolar, schizophrenia, etc. Post pandemic, mental health has gained sharper focus as people across age groups are bearing the brunt of social isolation. Therefore, the need to enhance dialogue and conversations in society around this issue assumes considerable significance.

Speaking on the campaign and the need to increase awareness about challenges related to mental wellbeing, a Koo spokesperson said, “Koo – as an innovative platform – facilitates dialogue between people on a variety of important topics in multiple languages. We are pleased that this campaign has witnessed public figures leveraging their influence and sharing knowledge to ensure their communities have the best chance to lead emotionally healthy and happy lives. We believe that social media platforms can play a significant role in knowledge sharing on key issues like mental health to help build a better and happy India.”

Dr Sameer Parekh, Director, Department of Fortis National Mental Health Program, Fortis Healthcare said, “Give priority to mental health. You can do this only when you know and are aware about mental health. It is only then that you can create an environment where people will talk about their mental wellbeing. #worldmentalhealthday #MentalHealthZarooriHai #mindspace”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Kooed, “Keep doing your work. Depression will stay away from you. Love and support everyone, smile and give this priceless gift to others. Spread the joy and contribute towards achieving the goal of World Mental Health Day. #WorldMentalHealthDay #PrioritiseMentalHealth #MentalHealthZarooriHai”

Spiritual Guru Sadhguru posted, “Only when you realize that the seat of your experience is entirely within you, you can create your life the way you want. In Is The Only Way Out. May you know inner wellbeing — it is your birthright. #WorldMentalHealthDay #PrioritiseMentalHealth Spiritual Leader Ravi ShankarKooed, “When our prana or life force keeps fluctuating, our mind also goes up and down through the roller coaster of emotions. #PrioritiseMentalHealth #MentalHealthZarooriHai”