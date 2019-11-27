Travelling by metro in Kolkata is going to get a bit costly, as the Kolkata Metro Railway is going the raise the fares. The rise in fare comes after a period of six years.

Currently, commuters have to pay Rs 5 for five kilometers. Once the fares are raised, the same amount will be applicable only for the first two kilometers. For the next three kilometers the fare would be Rs 10, Metro sources said.

For the people travelling between five and ten kilometres, the fare is going to be Rs 15. In the next stage, the fare would be Rs 20 between ten and 20 kilometers.

Above 20 kilometers the fare would be the maximum – Rs 25. At present, the same maximum fare of Rs 25 has to be paid for distances above 25 kilometers.

The new prices will come into effect from December 5.

(With input from agencies)