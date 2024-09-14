Kinatic E-Bikes India enters Northeast market with flagship electric two-wheelers

In a move to promote eco-friendly transportation in the Northeast region, Noida-based Kinatic E-Bikes India officially launched its electric two-wheelers in Assam on Friday.

The launch event, held in Guwahati, marks the first phase of the company’s ambitious plan to introduce sustainable transportation solutions in the region.

Addressing mediapersons, Manik Miglani, chairman of Kinatic E-Bikes India, affirmed the company’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art electric vehicles designed for urban commuters. Initially, the company will focus on its flagship brand, Kinatic, with low-speed electric two-wheelers exclusively launched in Assam.

Advertisement

“These electric vehicles are built for urban use and are ideal for short commutes,” Miglani said.

“With a top speed of 25 kilometers per hour, these two-wheelers do not require registration at the Regional Transport Office (RTO), nor do they need number plates which significantly reduce the hassle for buyers.”

The Kinatic electric two-wheelers are priced between Rs 65,000 and Rs 75,000, making them accessible to a wide range of consumers. Each vehicle offers a mileage of between 65 and 120 kilometers per charge, depending on the type of battery used. This makes them a cost-effective option for daily commuters looking to save on fuel costs while contributing to environmental sustainability.

Kinatic E-Bikes India aims to set up a robust dealer network to support its sales and service operations in the Northeast. According to Miglani, the company plans to establish 100 dealers in Assam alone within the next year, ensuring that customers across the state have easy access to the company’s products and after-sales services.

“The Northeast market presents a unique opportunity for electric vehicles, given the increasing awareness about environmental issues and the rising fuel costs. We are confident that our vehicles will resonate with consumers looking for efficient and eco-friendly alternatives to traditional petrol-driven scooters and bikes,” Miglani added.