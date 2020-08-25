JSW Energy on Monday said Chief Financial Office Jyoti Kumar Agarwal has tendered his resignation and will step down with effect from September 15.

“Jyoti Kumar Agarwal, Executive Director, has tendered his resignation from the company as he has decided to pursue career opportunities outside the company. Accordingly, he will step down from the Directorship (Director – Finance) and as Key Managerial Personnel (Chief Financial Officer) of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 15th September, 2020,” it said.

This is the second board level change in the company this year. In June, Sharad Mahendra resigned as director and chief operating officer of the company. Mahendra, however, moved for opportunities with the group and heads JSW Steel Coated Products as chief executive officer at present.

The company will announce the appointment of his successor in due course, as of now the post remains vacant.

On Monday, shares of the company closed at Rs 56.85, lower by Re 1 or 1.73 per cent from the previous close.