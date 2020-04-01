Reliance Jio has come up with several relief measures for JioPhone users with 100 minutes of free call and 100 free SMS till April 17 among other relaxations.

Further, all JioPhone users will continue to receive incoming calls post validity.

The company further said that, as those who recharge through the physical retail stores have faced issues due to the current lockdown, Jio has provided alternative channels to recharge, such as UPI, ATM, SMS and call among others.

Recently, the telecom major also launched a dedicated ‘work from home’ plan worth Rs 251.

The plan, with validity of 51 days offers 2GB data per day. Once the data limit is reached, users will be able to use Internet at 64 kbps speed. The plan, however, does not offer voice calls and SMS.

The company also had announced upgrading of select data voucher plans by offering more data and free non-Jio voice call minutes at the same price.

With the latest upgrade, 4G Jio prepaid data vouchers of Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 now come with 800 MB, 2GB, 6GB and 12 GB data respectively. These vouchers also offer voice calls to non-Jio numbers for 75 minutes, 200 minutes, 500 minutes and 1,000 minutes respectively.