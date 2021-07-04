Emergency data loan facility provides flexibility of ‘Recharge Now and Pay Later functionality to Jio users who run out of their high speed daily data quota and are unable to recharge immediately.

Under this, Jio will allow its prepaid users to borrow up to 5 emergency data loan packs of 1GB each (Valued Rs 11/pack).

Jio has been at the forefront of product innovation to deliver reimagined customer experience. It has has recently augmented its network to almost double its data capacity and speed.

Jio users have already started experiencing better network connectivity and higher speeds. Many users are able to consume their daily data quota much faster and are left without high speed data for the rest of the day.

Jio understands that not every user is in a position to instantly purchase a data top up due to various reasons.

Emergency data loan facility from Jio, will offer a simple yet powerful solution to these users, ensuring continuation of seamless high speed data experience.

Steps to avail this facility:

1. Open MyJio App and go to ‘menu’ on top left of the page

2. Select ‘Emergency Data Loan’ under mobile services

3. Click ‘Proceed’ on the emergency data loan banner

4. Select ‘Get emergency data’ option

5. Click ‘Activate now’ to get the emergency loan benefit

6. Emergency data loan benefit is activated.