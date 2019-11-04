JBM auto on Monday announced it registered a 22.57% decrease in net profit to Rs.16.40 crore in Q2FY20 as compared to Rs.21.18 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s shares were up 3.25 points or 1.48 per cent at Rs 222.75 on the BSE on Monday at 1433 hours.

The results for the quarter ended 30th September 2019 and have shown 10.51% increase in net profit to Rs 16.40 crore in Q2FY20 as compared to Rs 14.84 crore in Q1FY20.

The sales including other operating income stood at Rs 388.13 crore compared to Rs 397.57 crore in Q1 FY20, a decrease of 2.37%, whereas the same was at Rs 454.62 in Q2 of FY19. Therefore, the net sales fell 14.63% from Q2FY19 to Q2FY20.

India’s leading automotive company recorded a profit before tax of Rs 28.00 crore in Q2 FY20 as compared to Rs. 25.63 crore in the last quarter this year, an increase of 9.24 %. However, the company witnessed a loss of 21.53% in its pre-tax profit as it was at Rs 35.68 crore in the same period last year (Q2 of FY19).

JBM auto’s EBIDTA decreased by 13.81% at Rs.51.25 crore compared to Rs. 59.46 crore in the corresponding period last year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2FY20 stood at Rs 3.99, compared to Rs. 5.12 in Q2FY19.

