Israel’s annual inflation increases by 2.5%, highest in nearly a decade

The Israeli Bureau of Statistics said that annual inflation in Israel grew by 2.5 percent in the past year, the highest level in over ten years.

According to the Xinhua news agency, this is the state’s highest annual inflation rate since November 2011, when it was 2.6 percent.

It’s also the seventh month in a row that the Israeli annual figure has surpassed the government’s annual inflation target of 1% to 3%.

Israel’s inflation has also increased by 2.5 percent since the beginning of 2021, according to the statistics.

After a 0.3 percent increase in August, Israel’s consumer price index (CPI), a key indicator of inflation, increased by 0.2 percent in September.

September’s rise was mainly due to a 9.5 per cent increase in fresh vegetable prices, while accommodation, vacation and travel prices decreased by 15.4 per cent.