Introducing UPSCnetwork.com: India’s first social learning platform dedicated to Civil Services Preparation

UPSCnetwork.com, India’s first social learning platform devoted to civil services examination. The aim of UPSCnetwork.com is to offer a safe online community where UPSC candidates can connect from around the country in a secure learning environment.

UPSC is the aspiration of millions of students, but at the same time, it’s one of the toughest exams in the world. But success can be achieved by hard work, expert guidance, proper strategy and above all interaction with fellow aspirants. There are hundreds of websites dedicated to UPSC preparation & courses but not a single online community dedicated to UPSC.

The core features include:

1. Advance Search Function: You can find candidates based on multiple criteria like Age, Location, Sex, Religion, Education, Specialization, Service Aspiration, Optional Subject, Previous Attempts, And much more

2. Live Chat with Online Members: You can connect live with other UPSC aspirants who are online that time and interact with them.

3. Ask Questions in The Community Forums: Great place to ask questions and get answers from other UPSC aspirants and mentors. You can also share your knowledge and help others struggling with their preparation.

4. Find A Study Partner: Our platform makes finding a study partner very easy based on whatever field you are interested.

5. Find/Share Study Material: You can find and share your study materials with other aspirants.

6. Find a Room Partner: If you plan to move to a new city for your UPSC preparation, you can use our platform to find a room partner.

7. Find a Mentor: You can also find a mentor by posting in this section Our mentors are UPSC toppers who are willing to help aspirants and can provide you with valuable insights and guidance.

UPSCNetwork.com is the brainchild of Indian American Physician Dr Tanveer Padder, MD. He is an award-winning Psychiatrist, Psycho-pharmacologist, Addiction Specialist, best-selling author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. “We are committed to making UPSC preparation a simple, enjoyable, interesting, user-friendly and intuitive task rather than a hectic and monotonous affair,” Dr Padder said.

So, what are you waiting for? Join us today for free.

For additional information:

Visit our website: https://upscnetwork.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/upscnetwork4

Twitter: https://twitter.com/upscnetwork4

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/upscnetwork4/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/upscnetwork/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@upscnetwork

Please email us at contact [email protected] for more details.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.