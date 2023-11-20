Initiative to unite and modernise coal allied sectors

After 38 years, the World Coal Association (WCA) will cease and usher in a new era under the transformative branding: FutureCoal – The Global Alliance for Sustainable Coal.

The FutureCoal Global Alliance opens up new avenues of collaboration and unites all coal and coal allied sector stakeholders representing thermal, metallurgical, renewable supply chains and coal innovation sectors with corporate members and national industry partners based in major coal economies and markets including Australia, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mongolia, New Zealand, South Africa, Russia, United States, and Zimbabwe.

The Alliance will embed this transformation through Sustainable Coal Stewardship (SCS). The SCS platform allows coal-based economies like India and China and like-minded nations, and corporations to form collaborations to advance a progressive and technology and solutions led international coal value chain industry.

Advertisement

Unveiling the new brand logo and identity at a press conference here, FutureCoal Chief Executive Michelle Manook said the change responded to a call from coal and coal allied sectors to modernise, and unite under a common purpose.

“For too long our global coal value chain has allowed anti-coal sentiment to dominate and fragment us, which has resulted in a lowering of the global coal IQ. This has diminished the capacity and progress of many vulnerable developing and emerging nations, but also now we see those of some developed nations,” she said.